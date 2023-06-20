Bench warrant issued at Carlow court for missing defendant

A BENCH warrant was issued for the arrest of a missing defendant at Carlow District Court, whose sense of direction was described as “not great.”

The 45-year-old was due to appear before the court to face a charge of theft from Aldi in Hanover, which is alleged to have occurred last November.

When the case was called on Wednesday morning, the defendant was not present and his solicitor Chris Hogan outlined his unorthodox route to court.

The defendant was travelling from Cork to Dublin and then back down to Carlow to appear in court.

“His English is not great; his sense of direction is not great,” said the solicitor.

Judge Geraldine Carthy adjourned the case until the afternoon to allow the defendant. However, the judge ordered a bench warrant when the defendant failed to materialise in the afternoon.

Full details in next week’s paper