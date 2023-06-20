Carlow women fleeing domestic violence had to go to Louth and Limerick  

THE lack of emergency accommodation for victims of domestic violence locally has seen some women having to travel as far as Louth and Limerick for accommodation.

The Amber Refuge, which provides refuge for domestic violence victims from Kilkenny and Carlow, reported last week that 58 women did not receive refuge at Amber because it was full.

The Kilkenny-based refuge reported a 20% increase in the number of women who received refuge last year, 44 women and 68 children. Amber can accommodate seven women and up to 23 children at any one time.

Carlow Women’s Aid has similarly seen a rise in demand for its support services and providing a safehouse.

Chairperson Anton Scheele said there simply not enough refuge spaces locally: “If a child goes to school in Carlow, it’s important that emergency accommodation is in Carlow. You don’t want to take kids out of school, people out of their support environment,” he said.

“If we can’t provide accommodation, we will contact Amber or any refuge in Ireland. Everyone is doing their best with the resources they have at the moment, but it has resulted in people going to Drogheda, Limerick and Tallaght.”

Mr Scheele said Carlow Co Council did its best to provide emergency accommodation, but its resources were also stretched.

Amber Refuge manager Lisa Morris said the housing crisis is the single biggest barrier to women and children escaping violent homes. “Throughout 2022, we saw the effects of this on the ground for local women and children. The drastic decreases in both affordable rental accommodation and public housing remains a huge concern for victim-survivors of domestic abuse in Carlow and Kilkenny,” she said.

Amber provides a host of services, including a confidential helpline, court support and preparation and accompaniment to obtain court orders, group and parenting support and counselling.

From bases in Tullow and Bagenalstown FRCs, Amber provides community-based support services in rural Co Carlow to women and children living with or fleeing domestic abuse.

Ger O’Neill of the Carlow Refuge Group called for the government to act with renewed energy to roll out refuges in Carlow and eight other counties that do not currently have one. Ms O’Neill said: “We have to commend all the domestic violence services across Carlow and Kilkenny and want to stress to any woman in crisis that frontline staff will do all they can to ensure they are supported. While we highlight the urgency for a refuge in Carlow, we must send the message to women that they should reach out if in danger.”

Helpline numbers: Amber Women’s Refuge 0818 42 42 44, Carlow Women’s Aid 1800 444 944 and Men’s Aid Ireland 01 554 3811.