Co Carlow pub to house male asylum seekers 

THE IRISH Bar in Tullow will house up to 41 international protection applicants, it has been confirmed.

The Department of Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth has announced that the temporary emergency accommodation centre on Church Street is being designated for single males.

The asylum applicants will be housed in 20 rooms at the Irish Bar and Hostel and the department hopes that the centre will be opened shortly.

In a briefing document to public representatives, the department said it could not say how long the applicants would stay there but described the facility as providing “temporary shelter”.

The owners of the facility are DSA Accommodation Services Ltd, a newly-set-up company which is locally owned, and the same company will operate the centre. A 12-month contract has been put in place.

The department says staff will be on site 24 hours a day and there will be a manager or security staff on site at all times. The premises has a valid certificate.

While meals will be provided to residents, an adult resident will receive an allowance of €38.80 a week.

Adults will be entitled to work in Ireland after six months and can get English language classes through the local education training board. International protection applicants are not entitled to apply or avail of social housing or HAP while their claim for asylum is being determined.

Cllr William Paton, who has sought to highlight the facts around the proposal, voiced his reservations about the facility.

“It’s not in the right place, smack bang in the middle of the town. It’s not suitable. I have said it before,” he said. “But I think every town in Ireland is going to get this.”

Cllr Paton said there was a responsibility on both the owners and the department to ensure that the facility operated properly.

In the briefing document, the department highlighted the accommodation crisis in Ireland. It pointed to almost 19,000 international applicants that have arrived in Ireland seeking refuge since 2022, along with the 74,000 Ukrainian refugees.