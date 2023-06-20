Riverbanks can’t be cut for the annual regatta

By Suzanne Pender

CALLS for areas of the River Barrow to be cut back in time for the annual regatta were met with a resounding ‘no’ by council officials.

Cllr Fintan Phelan raised the issue at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, pointing out that some areas along the bank needed work done in advance of this important event for Carlow Rowing Club.

Cathaoirleach cllr Andrea Dalton concurred and also asked for Waterways Ireland to be contacted again in relation to cleaning the river along the bridges ‒ a request had been made by the council to Waterways Ireland last September, yet no action has been taken.

Acting director of services Kieran Cullinane stated that this area of the Barrow Track is designated a special area of conservation and therfore National Parks and Wildlife had issued instructions that it should not be cut.

“In the interest of conservation and bird nesting and wildlife, it will not be cut,” Mr Cullinane stated.