Source of oil spill in River Slaney remains a mystery

By Suzanne Pender and Michael Tracey

AN oil spill into the River Slaney has been continuing for weeks yet the source of the leak remains a complete mystery.

South of Tullow town, the oil has been visible across the surface of the River Slaney for a number of weeks, causing serious concern among the public, in particular to local fishermen and farmers. However, despite the best effort of Carlow Co Council, the source of the pollution remains unknown.

The matter was raised at meetings of both Carlow Co Council and Tullow Municipal District last week.

“This is a source of huge concern in Tullow with, surely, serious consequences for fish life and wildlife,” remarked cllr John Pender. “What action has the council taken to deal with this? This is serious and something that can’t be ignored. It needs to be dealt with urgently,” he insisted.

Senior executive officer Orla Barrett confirmed that council teams have been working hard in their efforts to trace the source of the pollution, but to date it has not been found.

“I know it looks like a lot on the surface of the water, but we are satisfied it is a small amount and there have been no reported fish kills as a result,” she assured members.

Ms Barrett urged members of the public to support the council in its search for the source and thanked the people of Tullow for their support to date, adding that manholes and back gardens in numerous private homes and businesses in the area had been examined as part of the search.

At last Wednesday’s Tullow Municipal District meeting, housing officer Brian O’Donovan described tracing the mystery spill as a “needle in a haystack”, with the council’s roads section and environment section investigating it. Both Ms Barrett and Mr O’Donovan appealed to people locally to check their property.

“If people in Tullow could check their oil tanks to see if there is any unexpected drop,” said Mr O’Donovan.

He suggested the spill may also, possibly, have originated from someone servicing a vehicle or an oil drum in a shed or outhouse. When pressed on the nature of the spill, Mr O’Donovan said it was believed to be heating oil.

Absorbent booms had been deployed to soak up the oil.

“We are trying to get to the bottom of this problem. Because the river is so low, it’s so noticeable,” he said.