South East Energy Agency in productive exchanges at workshop

AN energy agency for Carlow and the south-east recently hosted a workshop to exchange perspectives on recent energy developments.

The South-East Energy Agency hosted 2023 FEDARENE general assembly in Kilkenny on 13 June.

Policy makers from all over Europe gathered at the parade tower, Kilkenny Castle to participate in an engaging workshop organised by the Covenant of Mayors Europe, a key European initiative with 9,000 plus signatories, including many Irish local authorities, entitled Multi-level Governance Dialogue in Times of Crisis.

South-East Energy Agency, a not-for-profit organisation, is the energy agency for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford and Waterford, working to support regional sectors to plan much needed low carbon energy infrastructure development and to deliver energy saving projects at a local level for local authorities, communities, businesses and individuals in the south-east.

The workshop aimed to foster a productive exchange of perspectives and learnings regarding recent developments in the field of energy, with a specific focus on improving policy feedback loops to expedite the energy transition, empowering local and regional authorities to accelerate energy transition.

Speakers included newly elected mayor of Kilkenny Joe Malone, Julije Domac, president of FEDARENE; cllr Andrew McGuinness, member of Kilkenny Co Council; John Carley, chair of South-East Energy Agency; Sandra Benčic, member of Croatian parliament; Vlasta Krmelj, director of regional Energy and Climate Agency of Podravje in Slovenia; and Piergabriele Andreoli, director of Modena Energy and Sustainable Development Agency.