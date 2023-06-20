  • Home >
Spacious Carlow property boasts cleverly designed extension

Tuesday, June 20, 2023

Reception room

This attractive detached dormer residence at Ballybar Upper, Carlow commands a mature 0.5-acre site in this popular townland, with excellent access to the motorway, main roads network and Carlow town.

Deceptively spacious, the original three-bedroom configuration has been cleverly extended with a contemporary rear addition, adding a bright, airy reception room, complete with vaulted ceilings and bi-folding glazed walls, off the dining area.

It enjoys a ground floor bedroom, sumptuous main bathroom and cosy living room at ground level, with two generous proportioned upper floor bedrooms sharing a shower room.

Electric gates, extensive tarmac parking, mature surrounding boundary hedging and lawns, complete am ideal country residence. Price: €367,500. BER: C1. More information here.

 

