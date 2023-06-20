Tullow comes out in force to support local firefighters

By Suzanne Pender

THE community of Tullow came out in force last Friday night to lend its support to local firefighters, who warned that the public could be put at risk unless their industrial action standoff is resolved.

Talks began yesterday (Monday) at the Labour Court aimed at resolving a dispute involving retained firefighters, with their union SIPTU agreeing to suspend strike action for a period of 24 hours to allow for the negotiations.

Retained firefighters, including members in Co Carlow, began rolling work stoppages last week and have threatened to escalate the action to an all-out strike this week in a dispute over pay and conditions.

On Friday night, Tullow Fire Station held a demonstration highlighting the plight of firefighters, who were overwhelmingly supported by members of the public.

Last Monday, members of Carlow Co Council voted in favour of a motion supporting retained fire and rescue service personnel and their ‘continued struggle for improvements in pay, conditions and a decent work/life balance with agreed time off’. The motion also called on the minister for local government and the minister for public expenditure to provide the funding necessary to sustain and enhance the service now and for future generations.

The motion was brought forward by cllr William Paton, who remarked that the issues raised by SIPTU and the National Retained Firefighters Association (NRFA) on behalf of their members “should not have reached the stage whereby the NRFA felt it is necessary to commence industrial action”.

Cllr Paton stated that firefighters live under significant restrictions in that they are on call at all times and must be within five minutes’ travel time of their local fire station, for which they earn a retainer worth 81 cents an hour.

He added that the problem today is the recruitment of new firefighters, which was once an attractive position, is no longer so attractive “as firefighters are taking on more and more shifts and responsibilities because of the unwillingness of new recruits to be tied to fire stations and the unwillingness of employers to allow key employees to drop and go whenever the pager goes off.”

Cllr Paton referred to a fire and emergency operations plan for Carlow County Fire and Rescue Service published in 2016, which set out the safe manning levels for each fire station in the county. Based on that total of 49 firefighters, Carlow town is currently short three members, with two current members now close to retirement age. Tullow is six short, with another member due to retire shortly, while Hacketstown and Bagenalstown are both short two members.

“Overall, the county should have 49 firefighters as set down in the policy adopted by this council, whereas in reality there are only 35-36 firefighters available, with some retirements on age grounds due in the next few months,” said cllr Paton.

The motion was seconded by cllr John Cassin and unanimously passed by members.

“It beggars belief that we have the best fire service in the country and we can’t recruit members … pay and conditions have to be looked at,” agreed cllr Brian O’Donoghue.