What the papers say: Tuesday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

Tuesday’s front pages are focused on a range of stories from contract work being paused at the Children’s hospital to Gardaí being finally fitted with body cams.

The Irish Times report that the lead contractor on the national children’s hospital (NCH) has been told to stop key building work on half the facility’s operating theatres, amid claims that a fresh setback could cost tens of millions to address.

The Irish Examiner lead on a piece about Garda Commissioner Drew Harris buying long-awaited bodycams for frontline gardaí, which have been described as “crucial” for the safety of the force.

The Echo focus on the issue of child to parent violence as many people are petrified living in their homes.

In the UK, the search for a lost submarine with a British billionaire onboard features on the majority of the newspapers on Tuesday.

The Daily Telegraph and the Daily Express report on Hamish Harding who is among five people missing on a tour to see the Titanic wreckage in a submarine.

The Metro and the Daily Mail also focused on the search for the submarine lost in the mid Atlantic.

The Times says it is a race to find the submarine as there are only hours of oxygen left.

The i featured a photo of the submarine, but they continued to focus on mortgage rates, reporting they will stay high until 2025.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times said the mortgage squeeze will continue to put pressure on homeowners and will increase political risk for Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Mirror says David Cameron was heckled by grieving families who had lost someone during the pandemic during the Covid inquiry.

The Guardian says allies of Boris Johnson were told to hang their heads in shame during a vote to approve the partygate report with a majority of Tory MPs backing the findings.

The Independent says Mr Johnson has endured his final humiliation after MPs backed the report into partygate which found he deliberately lied to parliament.

And the Daily Star says Liz Truss did not find the lettuce that outlasted her tenure as Britain’s Prime Minister as funny as the rest of the world did.