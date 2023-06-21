Book a free family play day!

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Sports Partnership is delighted to announce that Play day is back with a bang with a theme of wonder and discovery.

Join up for a free event in Carlow College/St Patricks’ on Saturday 8 July at various times throughout the day to build, design and fly your own kite, try out the orienteering course and see if you can find all the animals on the treasure hunt

This is a wholly ticketed event and participants are asked to come in the time slot that they have booked so that everyone has enough time to enjoy the day.