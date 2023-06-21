Class of 2023 graduates from Coláiste Lorcáin 

Leaving certificate students of Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot, celebrated their graduation ceremony just before they buckled down to sit their state exams.

A video displaying baby pictures of each of the graduating students was screened, encouraging the audience to guess the identity of each graduate. The ceremony started with year head, Margaret Spruhan, congratulating all students individually as they arrived on the red carpet in front of parents, family members and invited guests. Several graduating students spoke during a beautiful ceremony, which was supported by some very talented musicians from the graduating class. The ceremony was coordinated by principal Eric Gaughran.

The school management wishes to congratulate all of Coláiste Lorcáin’s sixth year students, not only on their graduation, but on their positive attitude and the fantastic efforts they made during their exams over the past few weeks. The school community is very proud of you all and wishes you the very best in the future.