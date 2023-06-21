Class of 2023 graduates from Coláiste Lorcáin 

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

 

Katie Murtagh captivating the audience with an Adele song during the ceremony

 

Head Girl Gemma Kelly and Head Boy Cian Fennelly addressing the audience

Year Head Ms Margaret Spruhan being presented with flowers by Abbie Murphy and Cian Fennelly

 

Joshua Moloney with Ms Spruhan

 

Rebecca Hennessy receiving an award from Ms Spruhan

 

Ryan Brown being congratulated by Ms Spruhan

 

Saoirse Willis being congratulated by Ms Spruhan

 

Sean Ralph being congratulated by Ms Spruhan

 

Sophie McConomy being congratulated by Ms Spruhan

 

Nicole Ritchie being presented with the Student of the Year Award by Stephen Horan, chairperson of the Board of Management

 

Holly Doyle with Ms Spruhan

 

Emma Polcer with Ms Spruhan

 

Graduating students in good spirits during the ceremony

 

Dean Corrigan, recipient of the principal’s award, with principal Eric Gaughran and chairperson of the Board of Management,Stephen Horan

 

Connor Cuddy receiving an award from Ms Spruhan

 

Ava O’Connor Dowling being congratulated by Ms Spruhan

 

Leaving certificate students of Coláiste Lorcáin, Castledermot, celebrated their graduation ceremony just before they buckled down to sit their state exams.  

A video displaying baby pictures of each of the graduating students was screened, encouraging the audience to guess the identity of each graduate. The ceremony started with year head, Margaret Spruhan, congratulating all students individually as they arrived on the red carpet in front of parents, family members and invited guests. Several graduating students spoke during a beautiful ceremony, which was supported by some very talented musicians from the graduating class. The ceremony was coordinated by principal Eric Gaughran.  

The school management wishes to congratulate all of Coláiste Lorcáin’s sixth year students, not only on their graduation, but on their positive attitude and the fantastic efforts they made during their exams over the past few weeks. The school community is very proud of you all and wishes you the very best in the future.  

