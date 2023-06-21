Dermot Kennedy apologises to Irish Traveller community for interview comments

James Cox

Dermot Kennedy has issued an apology to the Irish Traveller community for comments he made during an interview with a Canadian music channel.

When asked to provide examples of Irish slang, he discussed a term derogatory to the Traveller community.

In an apology posted on his Instagram account, Kennedy wrote: “I would like to apologise to the Irish Traveller Community for any offence caused when discussing Irish slang in a recent interview.

“I was not referring to anyone specific, and I never mean to cause harm with the words I say, so I am sorry for any distress I’ve caused.”

Dubin Senator Eileen Flynn labelled the comment “foolish”.

Ms Flynn told Newstalk: ““I don’t think he was thinking.”

She said some members of the Traveller community find the term offensive, while others do not.

“I don’t think he meant harm by it, but it shows how normalised it is to be racist towards the Traveller community,” she said.

“I don’t believe Dermot Kennedy was racist towards our community, he never mentioned the Traveller community in the video to be fair to him. But using the slur is not appropriate.”

Ms Flynn, who is a member of the Traveller community, said she had emailed Kennedy to ask him for an apology.

Kennedy is set to perform at Dublin’s Marlay Park on Friday, June 22nd and Saturday, June 23rd.