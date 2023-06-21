FG in Tullow selects three candidates for next local elections

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Fine Gael organisation in Tullow has selected three candidates for the next local elections, due to take place in June 2024.

In Carlow, there are 18 seats to fill, with six in the Tullow area, which stretches from Clonmore to Carrickduff and Tinryland to Ardattin.

Striking the balance of youth, gender and experience, the Fine Gael party hopes to improve on its current two seats in the Tullow municipal district.

The candidates include sitting councillor Brian O’Donoghue, who was first elected in 2014 and then re-elected in 2019. The Rathvilly native has links to Fine Gael going back to the foundation of the state and hopes to continue representing the Tullow municipal district in the next term.

He is joined by Catherine Callaghan, a native of Kildavin. Catherine is very active in GAA circles in Carlow and is an advocate for positive mental health as a member of Carlow Mental Health Association. A former member of the air corps, a talented writer with the Farmers

Journal, a farmer, a podcaster and a SNA in primary schools, as well as being a mother to three children, Catherine has diverse experience in the community.

Likely to be one of the youngest candidates in Ireland is Ben Ward (19). He is a student of politics, economics and philosophy in UCD and is the son of local greengrocer Conor Ward of Wards fruit, veg and health shop in Tullow.

Ben already has a track record of affecting change in Tullow by recently spearheading a campaign to keep a vital car park open.

The candidates were nominated by Ardattin, Ballon, Kildavin, Tullow and Rathvilly branches of Fine Gael.