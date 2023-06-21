Gardaí renew appeal for information after fatal Cork assault

  • Home >
Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Gardaí at the Bridewell are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance regarding a fatal assault which occurred on Grand Parade in Cork City on Wednesday evening, the 14th of June.

Jason Butler, aged in his 20s, passed away from his injuries on the 16th of June.

Gardaí arrested a man (20s) in connection with this assault. He has since appeared before Cork District Court.

Investigating gardaí are renewing their appeal for any witnesses to this assault, who have not yet come forward, to please do so.

Road users and pedestrians who may have camera footage (including dash cam) and were in the area of Grand Parade/Daunt Square between 7.15pm and 8pm on Wednesday 14th June, are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda station on 021 494 3330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

