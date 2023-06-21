Man arrested after €1.2m of cocaine seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Gardaí attached to GNDOCB have seized cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2 million along with significant sums of cash and arrested one man during ongoing operations in Dublin and Meath.

On the 19th of June, at approximately 4pm, officers attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau supported by the Emergency Response Unit, intercepted two vehicles in The Ward area of Dublin near the Meath border, resulting in the seizure of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.2 million.

Searches were subsequently commenced at 3 business premises, 6 residential properties and lands at two locations in The Ward area.

In the course of the searches cash totalling €350,000 and £28,000 sterling was seized along with financial documentation, vehicles, electronic devices, a money counter and a vacuum-packing machine.

A man aged 40 was arrested on suspicion of committing organised crime offences pursuant to Section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained, pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007 at a Garda Station in County Meath.

The operation is being supported by the Defence Forces along with other National and Divisional Garda units and the Criminal Assets Bureau.