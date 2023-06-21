Number of litter fines queried by councillor

By Suzanne Pender

ONLY nine litter fines have been issued by Carlow Co Council this year.

Cllr William Paton raised the issue of such a low number at last week’s meeting of Carlow County Council, pointing out that illegal dumping was, in fact, a growing problem across the county.

“It is strange that there were only nine fines … something is just not joining the dots for me,” said cllr Paton.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated that while just nine fines were issued, the council’s environment section had dealt with 100 cases this year to date.

“Nine fines wouldn’t really reflect the action that is being taken in this area,” he said.