What the papers say: Wednesday’s front pages

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

Changes to the Special Criminal Court, and the search for the Titan submersible are among the headlines in today’s papers.

The Irish Times leads with a review that calls for the reform of the Special Criminal Court as part of a repeal of the emergency legislation.

The Irish Examiner also leads with this review, along with claims from the BAM that the new National Children’s Hospital is not yet fully designed.

The Echo leads with a picture of convicted killer and rapist Ian Horgan who has been jailed for a hammer attack on a man in Cork.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with pictures of those on board the Titanic explorers vessel that has gone missing, as fears grow over how much oxygen they have left.

The Irish Daily Mirror leads with an Irish diver who is calling on the families affected to remain positive in the search for their loved ones.

The Irish Daily Star reveals a unit of Irish UN peacekeepers were targeted in the same place in Lebanon just months after Sean Rooney was killed.

British papers

The search for a missing submersible with five people on board and the mortgage “time bomb” feature heavily across the front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers.

The Daily Express and the Mirror share the same headline, saying they are praying for a miracle in the search for the submersible, which is missing in the Atlantic Ocean after a trip to visit the wreck of the Titanic.

The Daily Mail says there are 24 hours to save the five people on board, while the Metro shared the last photo taken of the submersible before it went missing.

The Times reports there were previous safety worries about the missing vessel.

The Sun spoke to a man who said he was booked to go on the missing submersible.

And, the Daily Star says the submersible is controlled by a £42 Amazon controller.

The i and the Financial Times focus on Britain’s mortgage crisis, with the British government ruling out financial aid to homeowners.

The Guardian follows the same direction, saying Tories are split over whether to give financial aid to homeowners in hopes to defuse the “mortgage time bomb”.

The Daily Telegraph relay a message from the former chief medical officer Dame Sally Davies who said pandemic lockdowns damaged a generation.

