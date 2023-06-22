Bohemians to pay tribute to Christy Dignam with special jersey

James Cox

Friday’s Dublin derby between Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers will pay tribute to the late Christy Dignam, and raise money for those who cared for him at St Francis Hospice.

“The much-loved Aslan frontman overcame significant personal challenges to uplift generations across our communities – Dubliners who will forever remember and miss him very dearly,” Bohemians said in a statement.

“The heartbreak of Christy’s premature passing last week was felt right across Finglas, Dublin, and way beyond.

“Christy was cherished by so many at both Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, and to stand with his family and support those who gave him the care and love that he deserved in his final days at St Francis Hospice.”

To that end, Bohemians will don a one-off jersey for the game in his honour, which is now available to pre-order, with all profits going to St Francis Hospice.

The jersey can now be pre-ordered from the clubs online store: https://www.shop-bohemianfc.com/collections/replica-kit

The deadline for orders is “strictly midnight Sunday night and orders are expected to be shipped in approximately five weeks”.

In addition, collections will be held among both sets of supporters in attendance at Dalymount Park with all money raised going to St Francis Hospice.

Members of the Dignam family will also be in attendance at the game. Christy’s daughter Kiera said: “To all at Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers, we have been blown away by the support shown to us by Bohs and Rovers.



“My Dad was a big supporter of the League of Ireland and would absolutely love being included on a jersey and to be honoured in such a way.



“We cannot thank you enough for your generosity towards St Francis Hospice, who do endless work to help people in the position we unfortunately found ourselves in. We will be forever grateful for this gesture in memory of my Dad.”