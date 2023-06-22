Bunclody park fun day brings community together

Thursday, June 22, 2023

 

Some of the crowd enjoying the Family Fun Day at the Carrigduff Hub in Bunclody. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

 

The duck race was a popular attraction during the Family Fun Day at the Carrigduff Hub in Bunclody. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Tony, Niamh, Eva and Mia Melay and their dogs Boo and Binky were pictured at the Family Fun Day at the Carrigduff Hub in Bunclody. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

 

***See next week’s issue for a full gallery of photos of the brilliant day!

By Elizabeth Lee

 

IT was one of those blissful summer days when the sun beat down, ice creams were devoured and children and adults alike had fun in the sun.

A wonderful fun day was hosted by Bunclody recreation committee in the local park recently to bring the community together to raise awareness about the project and to thank everyone for their support so far.

The committee has huge plans to renovate and upgrade the park to make it all-inclusive and multi-purpose.

The redevelopment of the park will happen in phases and will incorporate amenities for adults and children, those with additional needs, a sensory garden and allotment space, as well as a walking track and appropriate park furniture. The hard-working committee will collaborate with Cycle Ireland, Healthy Ireland and Carlow Local Sports Partnership to realise their ambitions.

The overall plan is for generations of families and the whole community to have a space to go to experience a sense of belonging, to connect, relax, play, learn, meditate and socialise.

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow MHA delighted to receive major’s award and other accolades

Thursday, 22/06/23 - 11:43am

Death notices for Co Carlow

Thursday, 22/06/23 - 11:18am

Pres College Carlow students rewarded at prize-giving events

Thursday, 22/06/23 - 11:03am