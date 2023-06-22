Bunclody park fun day brings community together

***See next week’s issue for a full gallery of photos of the brilliant day!

By Elizabeth Lee

IT was one of those blissful summer days when the sun beat down, ice creams were devoured and children and adults alike had fun in the sun.

A wonderful fun day was hosted by Bunclody recreation committee in the local park recently to bring the community together to raise awareness about the project and to thank everyone for their support so far.

The committee has huge plans to renovate and upgrade the park to make it all-inclusive and multi-purpose.

The redevelopment of the park will happen in phases and will incorporate amenities for adults and children, those with additional needs, a sensory garden and allotment space, as well as a walking track and appropriate park furniture. The hard-working committee will collaborate with Cycle Ireland, Healthy Ireland and Carlow Local Sports Partnership to realise their ambitions.

The overall plan is for generations of families and the whole community to have a space to go to experience a sense of belonging, to connect, relax, play, learn, meditate and socialise.