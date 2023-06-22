Carlow MHA delighted to receive major’s award and other accolades

By Elizabeth Lee

CARLOW Mental Health Association was delighted to be awarded one of the prestigious mayor’s awards recently by outgoing mayor of Carlow municipal district cllr Fintan Phelan.

Cllr Phelan presented the award to the association in recognition of its ongoing promotion of positive mental health and wellbeing in Co Carlow.

Cllr Phelan acknowledged the annual Mensana Fest and also the Hello, How are You campaign, both of which were initiated by CMHA and which are now endorsed by Mental Health Ireland.

CMHA was recently nominated by Palatine GAA as its charity to receive funding raised as part of its One Good Club campaign and also from Mary Amond O’Brien following her recent performance Considering Matthew Shepard with Cor Linn and enCORe.

Both these events highlighted the need to look after young peoples’ mental health and support them if they face adversity in their lives. While CMHA is not directly involved in providing services, their work involves promoting the work of statutory support services and encouraging people to seek help and support if they are in difficulty.

In October, the annual positive mental health festival Mensana will focus on young people and is bringing the play A Face in the Crowd to Visual arts centre for senior cycle students across Co Carlow. The production is based on the real lived experiences of people who have attended mental health services for support in living their best life with a diagnosis of mental illness.

CMHA is delighted to be in a position to fund this opportunity to students in Carlow. This is only possible due to the ongoing support received by organisations, groups and individuals who value their work.

Students who attend the theatre production will be offered a follow-up workshop facilitated by mental health professionals in their school in the days following the play. Here, the issues raised are explored and students will be given an opportunity to learn more about mental illness and the importance of looking for help at an early stage.

The public is also invited to see the play, especially the parents of the students who are going to attend.

The Mensana festival will run from Thursday to Tuesday, 5-10 October, with more details to be announced at a later date.