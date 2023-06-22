  • Home >
HSE in South East on board with supporting ‘Pride’ month

Thursday, June 22, 2023

THE HSE in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford is supporting Pride month.

June, as Pride month, is dedicated to celebrating Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex or Asexual (LGBTQI+) communities.

The HSE is committed to ensuring a cohesive approach towards addressing the health-related needs of the LGBTQI+ community across the healthcare services it provides.

In addition, the HSE is committed to creating an inclusive workplace, welcoming and supportive of all of its employees.

Pictured at the Let’s Talk Mental Health Judgement and LGBTQI+ panel discussion and green ribbon event, held recently in Manor Youth Café and organised by the HSE, See Change and LGBTI+ Projects across the South East were (left to right): Catherine O Donohoe (General Manager, Waterford/Wexford Mental Health Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Tracy Nugent (Service Manager/Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention (HSE/South East Community Healthcare), Barbara Brennan (Programme Leader, See Change) and Sarah Hearne (Resource Officer for Suicide Prevention with HSE/South East Community Healthcare)

Among the events that HSE/South-East Community Healthcare has supported and participated in was the Let’s Talk Mental Health Judgement and LGBTQI+ panel discussion and green ribbon event held recently at the Manor Youth Café in Waterford.

The HSE’s South-East Regional Suicide Resource office partnered with See Change and LGBTI+ projects across the south-east to host the event, which was aimed at tackling mental health judgement in the LGBTI+ community.

Among those who addressed the event were Sarah Hearne (resource officer for Suicide Prevention with HSE/South-East Community Healthcare) and See Change programmes leader Barbara Brennan, who facilitated a panel discussion, including individuals involved in service delivery who brought their own lived experience of mental health judgement in the LGBTQI+ community.

These included Emma Whitty and Sarah Murphy (LGBT+ project health workers, who presented on the LGB awareness training module which was developed by SECH LGBT+ education and training sub-group). To conclude the event, a local writer, Wayne Power, shared his poem A Place For Us as a moving tribute for LGBTQI+ rights.

One of the features of this event was to provide information on supports and services for those in the LGBTQI+ community in the south-east area, in addition to discussing the challenges that many in the LGBTQI+ community face in getting mental health support and what we can all do to help improve mental health and wellbeing.

 

