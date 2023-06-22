Rowena elected new chamber president

By Suzanne Pender

FOR the first time in the history of Co Carlow Chamber, a father and daughter have both held the office of president.

Rowena Dooley was last night elected president of the chamber, her election coming 30 years after her father Anthony held the role.

Rowena is dealer principal at Dooley Motors, Carlow, the well-known award-winning Ford and Kia dealership and CVRT test centre, located just outside Carlow town. Dooley Motors has also recently been appointed Fiat, JEEP and Fiat Professional dealers serving the Carlow and Kilkenny area.

Rowena becomes the 38th president of the chamber, taking over from Colin Duggan, who has been president since 2020, leading members and the business community through a wide range of challenges during his tenure.

At her election at last night’s AGM, Rowena paid tribute to her predecessor Colin and thanked him for his dedication and professionalism during his tenure as president.

Speaking to members, Rowena said she was humbled and honoured to assume the presidency of Co Carlow Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Tourism and expressed her thanks to the members for entrusting her with this responsibility and for the opportunity to represent the vibrant business community of Co Carlow.

She also acknowledged her father Anthony Dooley, himself a past president of the chamber, who had the honour in 1992 to 1993.

Continuing her address, Rowena noted how Carlow has certainly faced many challenges through the years, however, “where we stand today is a different landscape. Carlow is at the cusp of embracing so many wonderful new opportunities that will, I have no doubt, be game changers for our main county town, satellite towns and villages.”

She referred to the town’s new university status with the development of SETU, along with the granting of €24m in URDF funding for the town centre, the ambitious plans for the water hub, the cultural quarter and new library facility, describing them as “all huge positives as we embark on the next phase of our county’s development.

“The continued growth of many international businesses located in Carlow all suggest we have the right ingredients here to take Carlow to a whole new level,” said Rowena.

Rowena concluded her address with a call to the members and business community of Co Carlow.

“Let us seize the many opportunities before us as a county. We need to tackle the challenges head-on with a strong, unified voice by pushing forward with the renewal of our towns, increasing the available housing stock in our county to support our growing population and student numbers, growing our chamber and together building a prosperous future for our business community and the people of Carlow.”

As president of Co Carlow chamber, Rowena will work with the board of directors elected from across the membership and Brian O’Farrell, CEO of the chamber.