Tributes paid as boy (13) killed in Kilkenny crash named locally

Sarah Slater

Two GAA clubs have paid tribute to a 13-year-old boy who was killed when the car he was travelling in with his father collided with a jeep in Co Kilkenny on Wednesday afternoon.

Billy Rockett from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, who has been named locally, was killed in the collision which occurred shortly after 2pm on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Kilkenny.

The teenager was a back seat passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. His father Liam was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital Kilkenny around 8km away.

A man and woman who were occupants in the jeep were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene where the collision occurred at Dunderyark has now reopened as forensic collision investigators have finished their examination of the scene.

Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club have paid a tribute to the teenager, adding that the entire Rockett family were in their thoughts.

In a Facebook post the club said: “News reached us late this evening (Wednesday) of an accident that has seen young Billy tragically taken from them while Liam is in a serious condition in hospital.”

The club’s statement noted that the family “will need prayers” and “going forward, all the support we can give”.

“Please say a prayer for the family & keep them in your thoughts.

“Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam dilis, RIP Billy,” the post continued.

Shamrocks GAA Club added: “Deepest condolences at this sad time to the Dowling and Rockett family and the wider community. Thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

One sympathiser expressed their shock at the devastating news of the young boy’s death and his father’s serious injuries.

The post said: “Such sad heartbreaking news. Rest in Peace Billy, you were one of the best. Liam wishing you a good recovery, and Jo thinking of you , the girls, the Rockett & Dowling families. Sending you huge hugs.”

Another individual who knows the family continued that Billy was the “most kindest, caring and very good friend”.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N10 in the Danesfort area between 1.30pm and 2.15pm are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Thomastown Garda Station on 056 775 4150, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.