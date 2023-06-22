‘We’ll build a home every 90 minutes’ – Nua

Thursday, June 22, 2023

Tony McLoughlin (MD Glenveagh Properties and Dir Nua) speaking at the launch of Nua Manufacturing in Carlow. Photos: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Pictured at the launch of of Nua Manufacturing in Carlow were Cllr Andrea Dalton (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council) Garrett Dempsey (Off Site Director),Tony McLoughlin (MD Glenveagh Properties and Dir Nua), Enda Byrne (Off Site Director), councillors, staff and invited guests. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Cllr Andrea Dalton (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council) who launched Nua Manufacturing Carlow  with her father Jim who worked in Braun for 23 years, now the site of Nua Manufacturing

Cllr Andrea Dalton (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council) who launched Nua Manufacturing Carlow

Cllr Andrea Dalton (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council) launched Nua Manufacturing Carlow  with Tony McLoughlin (MD Glenveagh Properties and Director Nua) and Jennifer Murnane-O’Connor TD, Cllrs Ken Murnane, Fintan Phelan, John Pender, William Paton and John Caisson and Michael Rainey (Interim Chief Executive Carlow County Council). Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Invited guests were taken on a guided tour of Nua Manufacturing in carlow. Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

Cllr Andrea Dalton (Cathaoirleach Carlow County Council) cuts the ribbon to launch Nua Manufacturing Carlow, also shown are (l-r), Garrett Dempsey (Off Site Director),Tony McLoughlin (MD Glenveagh Properties and Dir Nua) and Enda Byrne (Off Site Director). Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

Company officially opens at iconic Braun site and will employ 200 people in Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

NUA Manufacturing officially opened at the weekend, marking a new and exciting chapter for an iconic Carlow location. The former Braun site in Carlow town has been transformed into a state-of the art manufacturing facility, which will provide employment opportunities, technological innovation and a boost to the local economy and community.

Nua, which has been established by Glenveagh Properties, uses innovative, cutting-edge technologies and methods to produce timber frame and light gauge steel frames supporting the construction of homes across the country.

The company will employ 200 people in Carlow and produce a home every 90 minutes at the Carlow site once it is fully operational. Production is expected to start at the site within weeks.

The new facility was officially opened by cathaoirleach of Carlow Co Council cllr Andrea Dalton, along with Tony McLoughlin, director of Nua Manufacturing.

“I’m the new cathaoirleach only a few days and already I’ve brought 200 jobs to the town,” smiled cllr Dalton, to the amusement of all at Saturday’s launch.

“The opening of Nua Manufacturing in Carlow is great news for the town, the county and the southeast. This site is hugely symbolic for the people of Carlow and there is already tremendous excitement about the opportunities that Nua Manufacturing will bring to the area,” she said.

Following the ribbon-cutting ceremony, a careers day was held for jobseekers at the facility with information shared on a wide variety of positions such as general operation, forklift drivers, supervisors and administrative roles.

The event was free to register for and was fully booked a week in advance, attended on Saturday by 350 people, with many more seeking further information online.

Key to the new facility is Glenveagh’s partnership arrangement with local company CarlowBuild, part of the Burren Precast Group and a sister company of Carlow Concrete. CarlowBuild has been working with Glenveagh since 2016 and its long-term partnership arrangements successfully led to the establishment of Nua Manufacturing.

“For me personally, this is a key milestone in our company and it’s brilliant to see this building back. The investment here has been phenomenal,” said Carlow native Enda Byrne, MD of CarlowBuild and off-site director of Nua Manufacturing.

“I’m really looking forward to what is to come here. Glenveagh are not the same as every company – their approach is very innovative and dynamic. They really are at the cutting edge and that’s what makes this partnership a very exciting one,” Mr Byrne added.

Niall McLoughlin, director of Nua Manufacturing, described the turnout for the careers day as “exceptional”.

“It was great to meet so many members of the local community on site today. The opening of our facility in Carlow is an exciting milestone and we look forward to building our presence in the local community,” Mr McLoughlin said.

