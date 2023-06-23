Death notices for Co Carlow

Jacqueline (Jackie) Walsh

Stoke-on-Trent, U.K, and formerly of 23 Eastwood, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on June 10th, 2023, at Douglas Macmillan Hospice, Stoke-on-Trent, U.K. Predeceased by her father Michael and Josie’s partner Pat. Beloved mother of Tracey, Natasha, Michaela and Joseph. Adored grandmother of Connor and Olivia. Much loved daughter of Josie and cherished sister of Ann, Sandra, Kathleen and Stephen. She will be sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and friends. Those wishing to leave a message of condolence to Jackie’s family can do so by using the Condolence link below.

May Jackie Rest In Peace

Arriving at St. Andrew’s Church, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, on Saturday, 24th June, for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial immediately afterwards in The Cemetery of the Assumption, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow.