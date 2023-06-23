Obituary of Johnny Tracey – world renowned ploughman from Garryhill

Johnny Tracey ‒ a ploughman the likes of whom

‘won’t be along again for a long, long time’

“A GREAT ploughman – I’d say the likes won’t be along again for a long, long time,” said Anna May McHugh, managing director of the National Ploughing Association, on hearing of the death of Johnny Tracey, a man who competed in nine world ploughing championships and was the winner of seven senior national titles.

Johnny, from Knocklonogad, Garryhill, passed away peacefully, aged 81, on 21 May following an illness, borne with great dignity. News of his passing led to hundreds of tributes, including from the National Ploughing Association on social media, which said that he had “created one of the best ploughing legacies” ever.

Johnny’s name was synonymous with ploughing in Co Carlow, Ireland and, indeed, in certain agricultural circles the world over.

Farming was in his blood and ploughing, in particular, was in his DNA. He was born on a farm on 2 June 1942 in Rathnageera, Co Carlow to Mick and Kathleen Tracey. He was the eldest of 11 children, having seven brothers and three sisters. His academic education finished when he left the local national school, but his education in agriculture started then in earnest.

He was only 13 when he began to plough, having watched his father behind the plough from an early age. One of Johnny’s mentors was his neighbour Mick Nolan, who taught him the finer details of how to turn the sod.

As the eldest son, Johnny would have been in line to take over the family farm, but instead a distant relative, Ned Tracey from Knocklonogad, left him land as he had no children himself.

Johnny’s move to Garyhilll sealed his fate as, down the lane from his new home, was a young woman Lill Kelly. The couple fell in love and married in July 1967 and together they raised five children: Michael, Eamonn, Derek, Sharon and Catriona.

Johnny was a hard worker, dedicated both to his family and to the land. At that time, tillage farmers in Co Carlow grew beet to supply the sugar factory in Carlow town and Johnny became known for his contract work in sowing, spraying and harvesting beet. Johnny’s interest in and passion for ploughing grew as he became better at it.

He had a natural gift for ploughing the perfect furrow and in 1966 he won his first major title, the U28 national title, in Wexford. In 1973, Johnny won his first senior all-Ireland title, the first of seven throughout his career.

He began to compete at world level, the first of which was in 1972 in America, followed the next year in Wexford and then in 1974 in Finland. Competition rules at that time prohibited anyone from competing more than three times, which prevented Johnny from taking part until 1980 when the rules changed, leaving him to compete nine times at world level, taking home six second-place trophies. It probably helped that Johnny was a perfectionist in all that he did, especially when he was ploughing.

“It’s a gift; it’s hard to describe what it takes. If you asked any of the great hurlers what it is that makes them good, they couldn’t tell you either,” explained Johnny’s son Eamonn, who has four world titles and multiple national titles himself.

Johnny also acted as a coach and mentor to the other younger farmers coming up through the ranks and he would often travel to the world competitions with Eamonn. His easy, gentle manner, along with his skill and knowledge, led to him befriending many of his staunchest competitors ‒ rivals and friends at the same time.

Johnny, who inherited his love of ploughing from his own father, passed that love on to Eamonn and then on to the next generation of Tracey farmers, to Eamonn’s sons Seán and Steve.

With all of Johnny’s career highs, one of the most special events in his life was when he, Eamonn and Seán – three generations of ploughmen – all competed at the national ploughing championships when it took place in Ballintrane, Fenagh in 2019, just a few miles from their home.

Johnny’s interests extended to beyond the farm, though, and he had a great love of GAA, including his local club in Myshall. He loved Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh’s commentary and was often found watching a match on television with the sound down and the radio volume up.

He was also related to renowned seanachí and actor Jim Nolan and, when he was younger, took part in local plays in Myshall. Lill and himself loved to dance and Lill, especially, loved his quick wit and knack for telling a story.

“He was a quiet man who could talk about anything,” said Lill.

Johnny was diagnosed with cancer in October 2021 and fought it bravely until he passed away on Sunday 21 May. He died at 6.30am and by mid-morning the Tracey family was inundated with calls and messages from neighbours, friends and Johnny’s fellow ploughmen.

The family estimated that around 2,000 people arrived at their home over the course of the wake, while others attended his requiem Mass in St Laserian’s Church, Drumphea that Wednesday.

It was testament to the esteem in which Johnny was held that members of the National Ploughing Association formed a guard of honour at the church, while President Michael D Higgins was represented by his aide de camp, Colonel Stephen Howard. The Tracey family also received a letter of condolence from an taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

One of Johnny’s favourite songs Chapel on the hill was sung at the graveside by his brothers and sisters, along with local singer Tom Murphy.

Johnny was predeceased by his daughter-in-law Ailish and brother Jim. His is survived by his wife Lill and children Michael, Eamonn, Catriona, Derek and Sharon, daughters-in-law Annette and Mary, sons-in-law Paul and Shane, grandchildren John, Aoife, Mike, Brian, Sean, David, Steve, Mark, Conor, Niamh, Katelyn, Kian and Charlie, great-grandchild Ella, brothers Eamonn, Pat, Michael, Tom, Luke and Matt, sisters Ann, Kathleen and Jo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends, especially those in the ploughing community.

The family would like to extend thanks to all their neighbours and friends, to those who sent their condolences and to all who attended the funeral.

Johnny’s month’s mind Mass takes place in Drumphea this Saturday at 8pm