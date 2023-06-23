What’s planned for your area

CARLOW Co Council received ten planning applications between 17-23 June.
APPLICATIONS RECEIVED
Bagenalstown
Ned Comerford wishes to alter existing workshop to include the construction of two new extensions at Royal Oak Road, Bagenalstown.
John Storey wishes to construct a two-storey extension to the rear of the existing dwelling at Carrigbeg, Bagenalstown.
Ballon
John Gittens wishes to erect a garage at Ballyleen, Ballon.
Borris
Sinead O’Sullivan wishes to construct a new two-storey dwelling house, domestic garage at Borris.
Carlow
Sandra Mahon wishes to retain previously installed door. Also, planning permission is sought to create a terrace area which would facilitate a secondary means of escape from first-floor level in the case of an emergency at Dunromin, Staplestown Road, Carlow.
Fenagh
Edward Kearney and Erin O’Rourke wish to erect a dwelling house with services, domestic garage and agricultural shed at Kilmaglush, Fenagh.
Hacketstown
David and Martina Whelan wish to develop a single storey dwelling with detached garage at Rathnagrew Upper, Hacketstown.
Declan Byrne wishes to erect a new agricultural barn and yard at Vermont, Hacketstown.
St Mullins
Scoil Moling-Glynn board of management wish to modify approved planning permission and relocate/redesign soft play area at Glynn, Bahana, St Mullins.
Tullow
Ray Codd wishes to construct a boiler housing unit and wood chip silo at Downings, Tullow.