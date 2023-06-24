Ballyconnell kids get active and have fun

By Suzanne Pender

IT was an action-packed week of fun for the children of Ballyconnell NS recently when they skipped, jumped and ran their way through school active week. There was a feast of activities for the children to enjoy from Monday to Friday, honing their skills, encouraging participation and giving everyone the chance to get active.

“They had a great week with loads of different activities for them,” explained teacher Ailish Clare, Ballyconnell’s active schools co-ordinator.

“We are building at the school at the moment, so we had to utilise every bit of space we had, which worked well, and we had a timetable for all the activities.”

The children took full advantage of the beautiful weather to get out and be active each day. Athletics, tennis, hockey, crab football and having fun with a parachute were enjoyed by all of the pupils, from junior infants to sixth class.

There were also lots of inventive activities like skipping, different exercise stations and benchball.