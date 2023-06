CARLOW Co Council has lodged a bid to acquire two derelict sites in Carlow town.

The two sites are a derelict building and grounds at Blackbog Road, Quinagh, close to Ashfield, and also grounds off Kennedy Street, located across the road from the John Street entrance.

The council has made the applications under the Compulsory Acquisition Derelict Site Act to An Bord Pleanála. The applications are set to be decided by November.