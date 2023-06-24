New York, New York …. well, why don’t they just come here?

By Suzanne Pender

THE contentious issue of foreign travel for elected representatives once again led to clashes at the June meeting of Carlow Co Council.

Members who attended the St Patrick’s Day celebrations in New York submitted a report of their trip to the council, prompting cllr Adrienne Wallace to ask if the council had ever considered inviting the mayor of New York or the Carlow Association in New York to Carlow for St Patrick’s Day.

Cllr John Cassin encouraged the council to reach out and “engage more” with Carlow associations in Birmingham, London and Manchester and work with them to enhance their relationship.

Cathaoirleach Andrea Dalton said there is an open invitation to the Carlow Association in New York to visit Carlow, as well as to our sister city Tempe, with young people from Tempe currently in Carlow as part of the ongoing student exchange programme.

She added that members of the Carlow Association in New York recently visited here while in Ireland as part of an Irish dancing trip, while Madeline Conlon, president of the association, and her son Ciaran had been instrumental in organising a recent donation of $60,000 to St Laserian’s NS in Carlow.

“This is only able to happen because of the connection we have and, yes, I think we should do all we can to re-establish our connections to other cities. It’s very easy to see why we go on these trips and maintain these relationships,” cllr Dalton said.

Cllr Fintan Phelan said that St Laserian’s was “hugely appreciative of this massive level of funding – $60,000 – thanks to the support and generosity of the Irish community in New York built up with this council over many, many years with tangible benefits”.

Cllr Phelan added that during the recent New York trip as mayor, he had met with senior personnel in the IDA and it was important to “keep the case for Carlow to the fore”, adding that other local authorities were there also.

Cllr Wallace asked if partners travelling with council members paid for themselves on these trips.

“Partners pay for themselves, but you know that already, cllr Wallace,” replied cathaoirleach Dalton.

“Don’t assume to know that I know,” cllr Wallace retorted.