Arizona students take a little bit of Carlow with them

By Suzanne Pender

TWO students from Tempe, Arizona are heading back to the US with a little piece of Carlow with them.

Students Lia Taylor and Maya Settles were presented with silver bracelets featuring the Carlow crest by outgoing mayor cllr Fintan Phelan at a recent meeting of Carlow municipal district.

The girls were this year’s participants in a long-standing student exchange programme between Carlow and Tempe and were welcomed into the homes of Carlow students Erin Byrne and Lexie Dogue.

Mayor Phelan said the programme was running for 20 years, establishing a huge connection between Tempe and Carlow, with many people forging life-long friendships since the programme began.

Cllr Phelan said that Tempe sister cities have connections with cities all over the globe, so Carlow students are also making connections with students in China, Africa, Germany and elsewhere.

“The experience that brings is phenomenal and I wish the Irish students the best of luck as they set off to America,” he added.

Cllr Phelan thanked Erin’s parents Dermot and Nicki and Lexie’s parents John and Ramona for their support. He also thanked Jim Wood from the council’s community section, who “pulled it all together” and Beatrice Byrne, who, he said, had put in huge work over the years as part of the sister cities programme.