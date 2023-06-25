Ciara Phelan launches new podcast with guests discussing the things that matter to them

Launching on Tuesday June 27, The Ciara Phelan Podcast is a brand-new podcast with well-known guests talking about their lives and the things that matter to them.

Hosted by Irish Examiner political correspondent Ciara Phelan, the podcast sees guests reflecting on their influences, their family life and the role that faith has played and continues to play in their lives. Guests will discuss identity, the challenges they have faced and the things they would like to change about Ireland.