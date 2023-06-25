Family forced to bury their loved one elsewhere

By Suzanne Pender

A BEAREAVED Co Carlow family were told there was no room at their local cemetery and were forced to bury their loved one elsewhere.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella outlined the harrowing dilemma faced by the family at last week’s meeting of Carlow Co Council.

Cllr Kinsella stated that St Mullins graveyard is now full.

“There was a tragic death in a family and there was no room in St Mullins, so the person couldn’t be buried there and they had to go off to another graveyard,” said cllr Kinsella.

“This is something that is not going to go away and it is very sad for the people involved and their families to be told there is no room and no alternatives,” cllr Kinsella argued.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman confirmed that a cemetery capacity report for the county was imminent. He accepted that conversations and discussions were needed to move forward for additional or new lands for cemeteries.

“It will be a matter for our next MD meeting,” Mr O’Gorman assured.