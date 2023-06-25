Man arrested for robbery of retail premises in Newbridge

Michael Bolton

Gardaí have arrested a man following a robbery at a retail premises in Newbridge, County Kildare on Saturday

Shortly after 3pm, gardaí from Newbridge were alerted after a man entered a pharmacy armed with a knife. It’s understood he threatened a member of staff and removed a cash box from the till before leaving the store.

Local uniformed and detective responded to the incident and a man in his 30s was arrested nearby after a foot pursuit. A sum of cash was recovered.

The man was taken to a Garda Station in County Kildare and detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 for questioning. He remains in Garda custody.

The investigation is ongoing.