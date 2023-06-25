Man dies following workplace incident in Wexford

Sarah Slater

A man has died following a workplace incident in Co Wexford.

The fatal incident occurred on Saturday afternoon at a farmyard in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Emergency services attended the scene where the man, aged in his 50s, sustained fatal injuries.

The man is believed to be from the county, and his remains were taken to University Hospital Waterford where for a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí confirmed a file will also be prepared for the Coroner.

The Health and Safety Authority also attended the scene and will carry out an investigation.