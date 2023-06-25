Pilot scheme will offer counselling to Co Carlow school children

By Suzanne Pender

A €5MILLION pilot scheme will offer counselling services to children in 21 Co Carlow primary schools from September.

Minister for education Norma Foley this week announced the extension of the €5 million pilot scheme of counselling and wellbeing/mental health supports to additional counties, including Carlow.

From September, children in 21 primary schools in the county will have the opportunity to avail of counselling services.

The scheme will see the introduction of wellbeing practitioners, who will work under the supervision of National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) psychologists.

“I’m very pleased my Fianna Fáil colleague minister for education Norma Foley has extended this significant pilot programme. It is the first time that primary school children in Carlow will be offered free counselling services,” said deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor.

“Minister Foley has recognised the impact of covid-19 on primary school-aged children and this service is designed to help those young students who may be suffering from mental health challenges stemming from the pandemic,” she added.

“It will further complement existing resources to support children’s mental health and wellbeing already being provided in our schools.”

Among the Carlow schools included under the pilot scheme are Fr Cullen Memorial National School, Bishop Foley NS, Bennekerry NS, Ballinabranna NS, Scoil Mhuire gan Smál, Scoil Naisiunta Iosef Naofa Ceatharlach, St Laserian’s Special School, Holy Family Boys NS, Holy Family Girls NS, Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc, SN Naomh Fhiach, Carlow Educate Together NS, Our Lady’s National School Newtown Dunleckney, SN Molaise, St Bridget’s Monastery Boys NS, Baile An Chuilinn NS, St Mary’s NS, Queen of the Universe NS and St Laserian’s Mixed NS.

Funding for wellbeing and mental health supports for schools across Carlow has also been welcomed by deputy John Paul Phelan.

“This is the second strand of a landmark programme of counselling and wellbeing/mental health supports to be piloted in a number of primary schools across the country from September,” he said.