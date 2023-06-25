Three Co Carlow estates to be taken in charge

THREE estates are set to be taken in charge by Carlow Co Council in the near future.

At a recent meeting of Tullow municipal district, senior executive officer Nicola Lawler

said Irish Water had approved the taking in charge of Abbey Close in Tullow, Kylemore Hill in Rathoe and Brownshill Court in Carlow.

The estates will not be presented before the full meeting of Carlow Co Council for approval. Ms Lawler added that Ard Bhaile in Rathvilly and Phelim Crescent in Tullow are still with Irish Water for approval.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue lauded council staff for their efforts in these developemnts..

Cllr O’Donoghue said there had been a period a decade ago where it was believed some estates would never be taken in charge.

Cllr William Paton added there was genuine joy in places like Ard Bhaile at the progress that had been made.