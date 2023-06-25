Thunderstorm warning in place for 17 counties

Muireann Duffy

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for much of the country, lasting until Sunday evening.

The alert was issued by Met Éireann at 2.20pm on Sunday, and will remain in place until 7pm.

Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster are included in the warning.

⚠️Status Yellow Thunderstorm warning updated⚠️ ⛈️Affected areas: Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford Valid until 7pm this eveninghttps://t.co/ZsjQsKCXDy pic.twitter.com/jGu1rYZSHH — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 25, 2023

A similar alert has also been issued by the UK Met Office, covering Antrim, Armagh and Down from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday.

It comes as temperatures are expected to slump slightly next week, with highest temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.