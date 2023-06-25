Thunderstorm warning in place for 17 counties

Sunday, June 25, 2023

Muireann Duffy

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been put in place for much of the country, lasting until Sunday evening.

The alert was issued by Met Éireann at 2.20pm on Sunday, and will remain in place until 7pm.

Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Tipperary, Waterford and all of Leinster are included in the warning.

A similar alert has also been issued by the UK Met Office, covering Antrim, Armagh and Down from 2pm to 7pm on Sunday.

It comes as temperatures are expected to slump slightly next week, with highest temperatures in the high teens to low 20s.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 6:05pm

RTÉ defends ad payment practice after allegations over ‘media kickbacks’

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 5:26pm

Prison committees flag serious concerns over inmate mental health

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 3:03pm