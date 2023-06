Carlow Shopping Centre has retail units ranging in sizes from 15m2 up 167m2 available.

The units situated in this well established retail centre have excellent passing trade and with multi storey car park adjacent, catering for the shoppers every need. BER: C2 – D1. Contact: T.M. Byrne & Son Ltd., 18 Dublin Street, Carlow. Tel: 059 9132500.

