What the papers say: Sunday’s front pages

Sunday, June 25, 2023

The continued fallout from the Ryan Turbidy controversy, and an interview from Aslan are among the main headlines in Sunday’s papers

The Sunday Independent leads with claims from a whistle-blower from RTÉ of claims of how the brodcaster have kickbacks to advertisement agencies.

The Sunday Times also leads with Ryan Turbidy, as they reveal how RTÉ channelled undeclared money to the presenter.

The Irish Mail on Sunday leads with the results from an opinion poll on payments to Turbide, with 91 per cent of the public wanting to know what Patrick Kielty is being payed.

The Irish Sunday Mirror leads with an exclusive interview from Aslan following the passing of Christy Dignam.

British papers

The front pages on Sunday are consumed with the Wagner mercenary group’s coup attempt against the Kremlin.

The Observer and The Sunday Telegraph report the head of the Russian military company Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, halted his advance on Moscow just 120km from the city in order to “avoid bloodshed” after negotiating a deal through Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

The story is also carried by Sunday People and The Independent.

The Mail on Sunday cites UK security sources asking if Russian President Vladimir Putin bribed Mr Prigozhin to turn his forces around.

The Sunday Mirror and Sunday Express say the events pushed the Russian leader, and the country, “to the brink”.

The incident left Mr Putin “humiliated”, according to The Sunday Times, while the Daily Star Sunday pokes fun at the situation with the headline: “Putin the boot in.”

