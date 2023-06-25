Woman dies after being pulled from sea off Co Cork beach

Sunday, June 25, 2023

David Young, PA

A woman in her 30s has died after an incident in the water off a beach in Co Cork.

The Coast Guard and Gardaí were involved in the sea rescue operation initiated at Ballycroneen Beach, Cloyne, shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The woman was airlifted by Coast Guard helicopter to Cork University Hospital in a critical condition. She later died, gardaí confirmed.

During the operation, a young boy was rescued from the rocks by a Coast Guard helicopter. He had non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí said investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

RTÉ defends ad payment practice after allegations over ‘media kickbacks’

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 5:26pm

Thunderstorm warning in place for 17 counties

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 3:18pm

Prison committees flag serious concerns over inmate mental health

Sunday, 25/06/23 - 3:03pm