Young man in critical condition following fatal collision in Kerry

Muireann Duffy

A man has been killed and a second remains in critical condition following in a collision in Kilbonnane, Beaufort in Co Kerry.

The deceased man, aged in his 50s, was the driver and sole occupant of one of the vehicles involved in the collision shortly after 1pm on Sunday.

The man’s body has been taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Kerry (UHK) where a post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male aged in his late teens, was also taken to UHK where he remains in critical condition. A female passenger in the car, also aged in her late teens, was hospitalised with injuries which are not thought to be life-threatening.

The road has been closed to allow for a forensic examination of the scene to take place. Local diversions have been put in place.

Anyone who witnessed the collision is asked to contact Killarney Garda station on 064-667 1160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.