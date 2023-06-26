Carlow rises ten places in IBAL

A LOCAL litter blackspot has shown ‘definitive improvement’ as Carlow town continues to rise in the Irish Business Against Litter (IBAL) League.

Carlow has improved in the IBAL league over the last year, rising from 25th to 15th and is deemed as ‘clean to European norms,’ according to the latest results.

Carlow placed behind Bray and Carrick-on-Shannon and ahead of Roscommon, Mullingar, Galway City and Portlaoise.

An Taisce, which carries out the IBAL inspection, note: “Another very strong performance from Carlow sees it rise in the rankings, with six out of the ten sites surveyed getting the top litter grade and no seriously littered sites. Top-ranking sites included all the approach roads and Hillview Drive. There was a definite improvement noted at Mr Price car park – while still somewhat littered, it was nowhere nearly as heavily littered as many previous IBAL surveys.”

Nationally, the great majority of Ireland’s towns were found to be clean, but two-thirds of city areas are still littered. Maynooth ranked number one in the league, followed by Mallow and Kilkenny city.