Cllr Wallace calls meeting to highlight need for injury unit

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOVIANS have one of the furthest distances to travel to access A&E care, according to People Before Profit cllr Adrienne Wallace.

Before she goes on maternity leave from Carlow Co Council next month, she has organised a public meeting to highlight the need for an injury unit in Carlow to fill the gap and to call for improved services for children with disabilities.

The meeting takes place on Thursday at 7pm in Reddy’s bar. Cllr Wallace will be joined by deputy Gino Kenny, while the meeting will be chaired by John Cahill, a social care worker and the person nominated by cllr Wallace to be co-opted onto her seat on the council during her six-month leave.

“Only two weeks ago, St Luke’s clinical director urged locals to avoid the emergency department where possible. St Luke’s, like most hospitals across the country, often struggles to meet the needs of people here and patients can often end up waiting on trolleys,” she said. “Carlovians also have to travel across county lines to access emergency care. While Carlow does not fit the criteria for its own A&E unit, we need to call on the government and the HSE to commit to developing an injury care unit here,” she added.

Tullow’s PBP representative John Cahill said that, as a social care worker, he sees first-hand how the services struggle to meet the needs of people with disabilities.

“Children’s services are under particular stress across Carlow. People Before Profit is fighting for a one-tier health system that treats people according to need and not the size of their wallet. We also want to see significant changes in how the health service is run. We want those on the frontlines, the nurses, care workers and doctors to have more control over where the resources go and to abolish a lot of the unnecessary bureaucracy.”

The meeting will be attended by Yvonne Proctor, a mother to children with disabilities. She has been chronicling her daughter Shannon’s struggle with scoliosis and the difficulties in accessing services.

Caroline O’ Toole-Rauf will also be at the meeting. Her daughter Amira was in a catastrophic car accident that left her in need of 24/7 care. Caroline has been forced to pay up to €700 a month for private physiotherapy because, she says, what is provided by the HSE is not enough.