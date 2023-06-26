  • Home >
Councillor Daithí de Róiste elected as new Lord Mayor of Dublin

Monday, June 26, 2023

Muireann Duffy

Fianna Fáil Councillor Daithí de Róiste has been elected as the new Lord Mayor of Dublin following a vote at Dublin City Council’s annual meeting on Monday evening.

Cllr de Róiste will become the city’s 355th Lord Mayor, succeeding the Green Party’s Caroline Conroy.

Cllr de Róiste was elected to the council in 2014, aged 26, representing the Ballyfermot/Drimnagh area.

Claire O’Connor (FF) was elected Deputy Lord Mayor, taking over from Darcy Lonergan (Green Party).

