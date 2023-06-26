Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Pauline Smith (née King) Burrin Manor, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Crumlin, Dublin in the tender care of the staff of St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny. Formerly of Dowparrick Road and Captain’s Avenue, Crumlin, Dublin 12

Sadly missed by her loving son Douglas, daughter Sonya and their dad Mick, partner Dudley, sisters Marie, Joan and Rita, grandchildren Chloe, Shane and Ellen, sister-in-law, brother-in-law, the Uylett family, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing at The George Mullins Funeral Home, Kilcullen Road, Naas (eircode W91 CD0K) on Monday from 5pm to 7pm with Prayers at 6.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in the Church of The Holy Family, Rathcoole, with Burial afterwards in Newland’s Cross Cemetery.



Lilly Hayden

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lilly) Hayden (née Hennessy) 59 St Killian’s Crescent, Carlow Town, Carlow n the loving care of SignaCare, Killerig. Predeceased by her son Jimmy, brother Sean and sister Marie. Sadly missed by her loving daughter Mary, husband Séamus, brother Barney, sister Teresa, son-in-law Philip, daughter-in-law Catherine, grandchildren John, Mary, Patrick and Brian, great-grandchildren Padraig, Joseph, William, Kaitlin and Baby Cullen, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home Pollerton Castle on Monday from 4pm concluding with prayers at 7pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30am to Holy Family Church, Askea, (via St. Killian’s Crescent) to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.



Jim Clerkin

The death has occurred of Jim Clerkin,11 Hillview, Bennettsbridge, Co Kilkenny, formerly of Ballymartin, Borris, Co. Carlow. Jim passed away peacefully at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny.

Jim will be sadly missed by his daughter Tina, sons Jason, Gary & David, grandchildren Cameron, Freya, Violet, Ethan, Cara, Daniel, Emory, Saoirse, Hugh, Caoibhe, Sadbh, daughters in law Julee, Sinead & Gretta, son in law Nigel, many close friends, neighbours and extended family.

Jim will be reposing at Breen’s Funeral Home, Borris, R95TEK7, today Monday 26 June from 4pm to 9pm. Removal prayers at 7pm. Requiem Mass at 11am in the Sacred Heart Church, Borris, Co. Carlow, on Tuesday 27th, followed by burial in St Lazarian’s Church, Ballinkillen.

The death has occurred of Walter Brooks, The Rowan, Fairymount, Crettyard, Carlow at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny

Cherished husband of Veronica. Walter will be sadly missed by his stepsons; Luke and his wife Edel, Ian and his wife Lynn, Stephen and his wife Jude, grandchildren Xanthe, Ciara, Jasmine, Alex, Tony and Adam, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Coady’s Funeral Home, Castlecomer (eircode R95 AK38) on Tuesday, 27th June from 2pm to 4pm.

Removal on Wednesday to Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin for Service at 1pm.



Seamus Barron

The death has occurred of Seamus Barron 6 Conway Park, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (peacefully) at his home surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Lilly and his children Peter, Teresa and Marie, his adored sister Mary Tully, brother Sean (Cork), grandchildren Turlough Jack Ollie Peter Alan and Lee, great-grandchildren Ellie, Oliver and Fiach, nieces and nephews and his many friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Tuesday afternoon from 2pm to 8pm.

Removal on Wednesday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption.