Issues raised about Duckett’s Grove

By Suzanne Pender

DISABLED access, toilet facilities, an overflow car park and overgrown hedgerows all need to be addressed at Duckett’s Grove, councillors insisted.

At the June meeting of Carlow municipal district, cllr Fergal Browne raised a number of issues that have come to light at the historic site in recent weeks, following its increase in popularity with the opening of the Lazy River Café.

“We do need to look at access in terms of overgrown hedgerows on the drive up to it and also access to an overflow car park, the barrier also seems to be a big issue for people,” said cllr Browne.

“We also need to look at proper toilets, that they are properly cleaned and maintained and maybe consider the fact that what’s there isn’t adequate now,” he added.

Cllr Browne also once again raised the issue of why access inside Duckett’s Grove has been denied for the last few years, sighting a “health and safety report,” which had put a stop to seeing inside the ruins.

“I really would love to see that report and who wrote it because I just don’t believe it,” cllr Browne argued.

Cllr Andrea Dalton agreed that overgrown hedgerows are an issue on the approach roads to Duckett’s Grove and also suggested that an area be mowed and maintained at the front of the site, which would give people the opportunity to sit and have a picnic there.

Cllr Fintan Phelan asked for an update on when additional car parking at Duckett’s Grove will be available.

Town engineer Bary Knowles stated that the council would look at the approach roads but was mindful of the nesting season. In terms of car parking, he confirmed that the council had received a quotation for an overflow car park at an existing grass area at Duckett’s Grove.

“We will use reinforced mesh and move the embankment back. The overflow car park will be a green area, which is more cost efficient than the use of macadam,” he said.

Mr Knowles confirmed that access for disability and universal access at the site is now almost completed. However, he was adamant that cars will not be allowed access to Duckett’s Grove’s courtyard as it was “not safe to do so.”

Mr Knowles stated that the owners of the Lazy River Café had agreed to “keep an eye on the cleaning of the toilets.”

Mr Knowles also agreed to look at the possibility of having an area where people can sit to the front of Duckett’s Grove and mow a small picnic area.