Jury sworn in to hear trial of man accused of murdering Derek Reddin

Fiona Magennis

A jury has been sworn in to hear the trial of a 35-year-old man accused of the murder of Derek Reddin in Dublin almost four years ago.

Andrew Lacey appeared before the Central Criminal Court on Monday, where he pleaded not guilty to the murder of Mr Reddin (31) at Loughlinstown Drive, Loughlinstown, Co Dublin, on a date unknown between October 14th and October 15th, 2019, both dates inclusive.

Mr Lacey, of Riverside, Loughlinstown, Dublin, spoke only to reply “not guilty” when the single charge on the indictment was read to him by the registrar.

Before the jury was sworn in, Ms Justice Mary Ellen Ring told potential jurors that if there was any reason why they could not serve then they should bring that to her attention.

She told the panel the accused man, Mr Lacey, is employed with the parks department in Dún Laoghaire.

The judge said the case relates to a single allegation of murder alleged to have occurred sometime between October 14th and 15th, 2019 at Loughlinstown Drive in Dublin.

A jury of eight men and four women has been selected to hear the case, which is scheduled to begin on Tuesday before Ms Justice Ring and is expected to last for approximately two weeks.