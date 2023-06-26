Läpple reunion on Friday night

By Suzanne Pender

IT may be 16 years since Läpple Ireland closed its doors on O’Brien Road, Carlow, but that hasn’t stopped the friendships or rekindling memories for so many in the town.

On Friday night, former employees of Läpple will get a chance to relive those memories with a reunion in Ewing’s bar starting at 8.30pm

This is the former Läpple employees third reunion, having enjoyed similar get-togethers in 2017 and 2019. An even bigger crowd is expected this Friday night and all are welcome to come along and catch up with old friends.