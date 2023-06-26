Muse announce Irish tour dates

Katie Mellett

Rock band Muse will take their tour Will of the People to Ireland and the UK later on this year.

They will play in Dublin’s 3Arena on September 27th before they make the journey to Manchester’s AO Arena to play on September 29th.

Next, Muse will take to the stage on October 1st and 2nd at the O2 Arena in London.

Their support acts Nova Twins will support Muse on the Irish and UK leg of their tour.

Muse is made up of Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme.

The Will of the People tour will showcase the band’s seventh consecutive album which shot to number one on the UK Official Album Chart. This was the band’s seventh consecutive studio album to top the chart.

Their first album to top the charts was Absolution in 2003. Since their formation in 1994, the three-man band has released nine studio albums.

Tickets will go on sale on July 7th at 9am.

So far this summer, Muse have performed at Plymouth, Huddersfield, Glasgow and Milton Keynes and are headlining at major festivals across Europe and Asia throughout the summer.